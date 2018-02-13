New urgent care clinic opens in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The flu season isn't settling down anytime soon, according to the CDC.

Doctors' offices are still crowded with sick people, and some who can't be seen for days.

Clinics such as CareNow offer a secondary option for people by filling the gap between a primary care doctor and the emergency room. They're open seven days a week.

The CDC reports that the flu season is in it's 11th week of possibly 20, but it's hard to predict.

"What’s nice with urgent care it’s a walk in clinic," Dr. Mary Devers said. "You are seen the same day. We try to have our patients in and out within the hour. We are automatically linked up to the pharmacies so your prescriptions can electronically be sent, and they could be waiting for you when you’re finished."

Patients are guaranteed to be seen within an hour, and they can also pick up their medications at the clinic.

"Quick treatment is absolutely the key to starting medicine if you want to start the medicine for 24 to 48 hours is the time to get on Tamiflu that do the best job for you," Devers said.

