Odessa school officials warn parents after 2 men allegedly attempt to abduct 16-year-old

ODESSA, Mo. — Police are investigating and a metro school district is warning parents after two suspects allegedly tried to abduct a 16-year-old student while he was walking alone.

The Odessa School District sent notice to parents Tuesday that two suspects tried to get a 16-year-old into their silver vehicle around 5 p.m. Monday while the student was walking alone on Main Street.

One of the suspects was described as a white male in their 20s with a thin light brown goatee and a mustache, a blue ball cap with no lettering and a black Nike hoodie. The vehicle had a Missouri license plate with the first letter “N,” but the rest of the plate is not known at this time.

The district said police are investigating but urged parents to “be aware of potential hazards and be extra cautious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Odessa police at 816-633-7575.