One dead after fiery tractor-trailer crash southwest of Emporia, Kan.

EMPORIA, Kan. -- One person is dead following a fiery crash southwest of Emporia, Kan., Tuesday, according to KVOE.

It happened along the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 119 around 8:30 a.m.

According to KVOE, the tractor-trailer crashed, caught fire then caused a grass fire.

First responders found the victim inside the cab of the tractor-trailer. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the tractor-trailer to crash.