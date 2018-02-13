One person stabbed at busy Olathe Mexican restaurant; one person in custody

OLATHE, Kan. — One person is in custody Tuesday night after allegedly stabbing another person inside the Mi Ranchito Mexican restaurant in Olathe, police say.

Staff at Mi Ranchito told FOX 4’s Dave D’Marko that they believe the suspect was a former employee’s husband. Staff said he ran through the restaurant, filled with about 100 people for Taco Tuesday, and stabbed cooks in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Johnson County Med-Act said the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.