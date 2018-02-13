Police investigating homicide after man dies from critical injuries in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after a man died from injuries sustained at a home in Independence, police say.

Independence Police spokesman John Syme said officers were called at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of South Huttig Avenue for a reported aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a man with critical injuries outside a residence. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A woman was also found at the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital as well but was later released.

Detectives have not yet released the man’s cause of death, but police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. The man has not been identified yet, pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Independence police at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.