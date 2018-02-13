× Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., for start of spring training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Surprise, Ariz., Tuesday.

There will be some familiar faces on the roster, but there will also be some familiar ones missing.

Two of the squad’s biggest names, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, are still without a team, and all-star outfielder Lorenzo Cain has a new home in Milwaukee.

The Royals though still have some star power. Catcher Salvador Perez made his fifth consecutive All-Star team on his way to setting career highs in home runs and RBIs (27/80) last season.

Alex Gordon added another Gold Glove to his trophy case and is primed to bounce back at the plate.

Whit Merrifield made his presence felt and established himself as the club’s starting second baseman and led the American League in stolen bases.

Manager Ned Yost says there are a few players on this year’s roster capable of breaking out in 2018 like Merrifield did in 2017.

“I’m excited to see Jorge Soler,” Royals Manager Ned Yost said. “He’s worked so hard this winter. I’m exited to see him…..That’s what I’m excited about.”

Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Wednesday. The rest of the roster is scheduled to arrive in Surprise on Sunday.