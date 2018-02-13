Texas mom, teacher who did not take prescribed flu medication because copay was too high has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, Texas -- A Texas woman who chose not to take the prescribed flu medication has died, according to a report.

Weatherford Democrat reports that 38-year-old Heather Holland, who teaches second grade, died from complications of the flu. She initially planned to take medication but decided she did not want to pay the $116 copay-- it was too high.

Holland's husband, Frank, told the Weatherford Democrat that he bought the prescription for his wife once he learned of her decision, but he said it was too late.

“Friday night, things escalated and she ended up in the ICU,” he told the reporter. "The doctors got the blood cultures back and they had to put her on dialysis early Saturday.”

She died Sunday morning and leaves behind her husband and two children.

“I have to be strong for the kids but it’s still surreal, it hasn’t all set in,” her husband added. “We’ve been together a long time, over half my life. She’s my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.”

She is remembered as a passionate teacher who was loved by many and loved helping people.

Weatherford is approximately 60 miles west of Dallas.