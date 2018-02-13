× Tracey Mann of Salina named Lt. Governor of Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Tuesday that Tracey Mann as the new Lieutenant Governor.

“I am proud to introduce the new Lt. Governor of Kansas, Tracey Mann of Salina,” Colyer wrote on Twitter. “Tracey has been a leader on economic development and rural issues in KS for years, and I am excited to bring those skills to our team. Tracey truly knows what it means to listen, serve & lead.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve as Lieutenant Governor for Dr. Colyer. Over the years, I’ve been impressed with his willingness to serve as a leader on the hard issues,” Mann said. “Governor Colyer’s track record shows he doesn’t shy away from tackling the difficult problems. I am excited to join him in serving the people of Kansas as we focus on reform, jobs and education.”

Tracey Mann is the managing director and principal of Newmark Grubb Zimmer, a full service commercial real estate company headquartered in Kansas City, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Before joining Newmark Grubb Zimmer, Mann served as senior program director for the National Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values.

Mann previously served on the board of directors for the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) program and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. He is also a board member of the City Teen Center, a non-profit educational facility serving children in Salina.

Tracey Mann is a fifth-generation Kansan from Quinter, Kansas. He regularly returns to work on the family farm. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University in 2000, where he also served as Student Body President. In 1997, Tracey served as Jerry Moran’s first intern in Washington, DC.