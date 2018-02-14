8 years later, family and police still looking for suspect in fatal shooting of KCK father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wednesday marks eight years since a KCK father was fatally shot, but police still don't know who killed him.

Johnny Valdivia was just 26 years old and the dad of a newborn little boy when he was killed in 2010.

Crime Stoppers said it’s only gotten about six tips over the years in the case. The family has worked to raise money every year to help increase the reward for information. Right now, it stands at $20,000.

Valdivia’s mother said losing her son and not having any answers about what happened to him are still deeply painful.

“I wish this on no one," Guadalupe Rennau said. "This is the worst pain ever in the world. You just can’t give up. I’m just not going to give up. We have to have some answers.”

If you have any information about Valdivia’s murder, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward money.