A behind-the-scenes look at KC’s Hallmark where employees are already working on 2019 Valentine’s Day cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift, don't worry. Kansas City is home to some pretty romantic companies.

Both Hallmark and Russell Stover Candies are headquartered in the metro area.

The Hallmark vault goes back more than 100 years. Every year, the company makes nearly 300 new cards just in time for Valentine's Day.

"It has been so much fun to see how it has changed and just try to get a sense of how folks talk to each other and how they talk to those that they love," Editorial Director Emily Akins said.

Akins started working at Hallmark on Valentine's Day 15 years ago. She's now one of nearly 3,000 employees working at the Kansas City headquarters.

Hallmark said Valentine's Day is the second biggest season behind Christmas.

It can take nearly 12 months to work on each card before it's ready for the store shelves. Right now, teams are already collaborating on Valentine's Day cards for 2019.