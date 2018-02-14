× Another child accidentally shot 3-year-old boy in Raytown, family says

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Family of a boy shot in Raytown say another child accidentally shot the 3-year-old.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Raytown police said they were notified the child was at a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police said the incident happened inside a townhouse in the 6300 block of Ash Avenue and an investigation is now underway.

Family told FOX 4 the boy’s mother left him with his dad Tuesday as she worked a night shift. The father then had a relative come babysit the boy, along with other children.

According to family, one of those other children got hold of the babysitter’s gun and shot the boy in the leg twice. Police have yet to confirm this information.

The little boy was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

So far there have not been any arrests or charges in connection to the incident.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video