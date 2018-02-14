Anti-Valentine’s Day Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes you have to “Date Around “

5 ea. medjool dates deseeded

3 pieces bacon

1 tbl blue cheese

5 ea. toothpicks

Open dates in half and take a small amount of blue cheese and put in the center and close back. Cut bacon in half and lay on a sheet of plastic wrap. Place date on the bacon and wrap tightly and stick with toothpick to keep from unrolling. Place on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 300 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until the bacon is to your desired crispiness. Let cool for 5 minutes and serve with your old fashion or martini and drink your sorrows away

Love takes a “thick skin”

1 lb. pork rinds

Spice mix

1 tbl smoked paprika

1 Tbl. kosher salt

½ tsp ground fennel seed

1 tbl black pepper

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tbl cayenne pepper

1 tsp chipotle powder

Preheat oven to 200 degrees and bake the pig skins for 5 minutes on a cookie sheet to warm. Combine spice mix in a bowl and sprinkle over warm pork rinds. This will complement a nice lager beer or go crazy and eat between shots of tequila and lime.

What a “Jerk Chicken”

6 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast

6 6-inch skewers soaked for 10 min in water

1 tbl jerk seasoning

4 tbl soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Mango salsa

1 ea. mango small diced

¼ ea. red onion small dice

1 tbl chopped cilantro

1 lime juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut the chicken into 4 strips and skewer. Combine the soy sauce, and jerk seasoning and coat the chicken. Let marinade for 4-6 hours then grill or roast in the oven until done.

For the mango salsa combine ingredients together, taste and season. Serve over chicken skewers. Go home after a horrible date and make these skewers and eat the Jerk for dinner