Anti-Valentine’s Day Recipes

Sometimes you have to “Date Around “
5 ea. medjool dates deseeded
3 pieces bacon
1 tbl blue cheese
5 ea. toothpicks
Open dates in half and take a small amount of blue cheese and put in the center and close back. Cut bacon in half and lay on a sheet of plastic wrap. Place date on the bacon and wrap tightly and stick with toothpick to keep from unrolling. Place on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 300 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until the bacon is to your desired crispiness. Let cool for 5 minutes and serve with your old fashion or martini and drink your sorrows away
Love takes a “thick skin”
1 lb. pork rinds
Spice mix
1 tbl smoked paprika
1 Tbl. kosher salt
½ tsp ground fennel seed
1 tbl black pepper
1 tsp ground cardamom
1 tbl cayenne pepper
1 tsp chipotle powder
Preheat oven to 200 degrees and bake the pig skins for 5 minutes on a cookie sheet to warm. Combine spice mix in a bowl and sprinkle over warm pork rinds. This will complement a nice lager beer or go crazy and eat between shots of tequila and lime.
What a “Jerk Chicken”
6 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast
6 6-inch skewers soaked for 10 min in water
1 tbl jerk seasoning
4 tbl soy sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Mango salsa
1 ea. mango small diced
¼ ea. red onion small dice
1 tbl chopped cilantro
1 lime juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut the chicken into 4 strips and skewer. Combine the soy sauce, and jerk seasoning and coat the chicken. Let marinade for 4-6 hours then grill or roast in the oven until done.
For the mango salsa combine ingredients together, taste and season. Serve over chicken skewers. Go home after a horrible date and make these skewers and eat the Jerk for dinner