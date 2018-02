Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Power and Light crews worked overnight to repair a wire dangling from a power pole.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday a driver crashed into the power pole near 27th and Van Brunt but then took off.

Finding the driver shouldn't be too difficult for police because the driver left behind his license plate. The driver was also caught on surveillance video at the 7-Eleven on the corner.

KCP&L says it takes a few hours to make repairs.