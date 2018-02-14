Friends, family hold vigil for Shawnee Mission East student likely coming off life-support after scary crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends and family of a metro teen clinging to life gathered Wednesday night to pray for a miracle.

Alex Carney, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East High School, has been on life-support since he was involved in a bad car crash one week ago.

Friends came together Wednesday night at Loose Park, knowing they might have to say goodbye soon.

His family plans to remove the teen from life support. A family spokesperson shared online that doctors indicated Carney's brain damage is too severe to live.

Carney's father and sister spoke to the big crowd, saying they are working to donate the teen's organs to help others.

"Alex isn't done yet," Carney's father said.

Carney was riding in a friend's car when it slammed into a tree on Cherokee Drive near West 71st Street. Another passenger was badly injured but is expected to recover. The driver wasn't hurt.

Prairie Village police said speed was a factor in the severity of the crash but it remains under investigation. The district attorney will be reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.