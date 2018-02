× Kansas City police in standoff with armed person, keeping people out of area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police confirmed Wednesday morning that they are in a standoff with a suspect at 10th and Monroe.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene, as police say the suspect is armed with a high-powered rifle.

Whittier Elementary, 1012 Bales Ave., is a three minute walk from the standoff. Police ask everyone to avoid the area.