LIVE: Florida school shooting-Students told to stay in place, others evacuated during search for gunman

PARKLAND, Fla. — Deputies are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday afternoon.

A helicopter reporter is seeing several students being treated outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There were reports that the gunman had some kind of long rifle.

The situation is still in the emergency-stages and authorities are setting up triage. The gunman had not been captured. Police do not yet know the number of victims.

Police saying more than 20 people injured in active shooting situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018

Police are asking students and teachers inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas to stay barricaded right now. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018

The pictures from the scene may be difficult to see/watch.

WSVN-TV and WFOR are flying its helicopter above the scene, but the situation is not considered ‘under control’ and WSNV or FOX4 may end the live stream suddenly.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

WSVN described the alleged shooter as “a troubled kid.”

Student says alleged school shooter was a "troubled kid" pic.twitter.com/O0zZ6An2XM — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

“He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount issues going on. He shot guns because he felt that it gave him… an exhilarating feeling,” the student said. “He showed me [his guns] personally through his phone. I stayed clear of him most of the time during my time in the alternate school. I didn’t want to be with him at all because I saw those, like, I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him because that’s the impression he gave off,” the student said.

WSVN spoke to a student, who described his experience when the shots rang out.

Student describes scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/KPgYpJGeWA — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

“The fire drill rang, so we all thought it was fire, but we already had a drill today so we were like, ‘it’s another drill’ so we don’t take it seriously, but then we hear pops from the other side of the school, we just see the whole school running out,” the student said.