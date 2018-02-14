× One person recovering in hospital after shooting near 47th Street and Otter Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person was injured in a shooting in Independence, Mo., late Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. near East 47th Street and Otter Road.

Police say multiple shots were fired into a mobile home from outside.

The injured individual was taken to the hospital.

Police as that anyone with any information about the shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD tips 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.