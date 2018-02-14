× Police investigating homicide near 26th and Cleveland after finding person dead inside KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a person dead inside a Kansas City home, officials say.

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson said officers were called just before 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the area of 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue on a “nature unknown” call.

When officers arrived, they found a victim down inside the home. The person was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Thompson said the death is being investigated as homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.