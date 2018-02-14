Salvador Perez says no one will ever take Lorenzo Cain’s place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There's no denying that the bond Royals catcher Salvador Perez and former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain share is a special one.

The two made baseball fans everywhere, not just Kansas City, smile and laugh on more than one occasion during their time as teammates.

Salvy often shared these moments to his Instagram page.

When FOX4 asked Salvy how he was doing without his best bud by his side he said, "I miss Lorenzo Cain in the clubhouse. I feel good for him--for his family."

Salvy added that his bond with Lo Cain is one that will never be replicated.

"That's a special feeling," Salvy said. "It's different. Moose, Hos, Duffy, Dyson--that's a different situation. A different relationship with this guy. I knew this guy when I was 16 years old, 17 years old. It's different. I don't think anyone can come in here and take Lorenzo Cain's place. It's not going to be the same."

Cain's new home is in Milwaukee.