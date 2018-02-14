Salvador Prez sends love to KC, Dayton Moore remains tight-lipped on Eric Hosmer’s future with the Royals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Spring is in the air in Surprise, Ariz., as the Royals trickle into town to get a jump-start on the 2018 season.

Pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday. The entire squad reports Sunday, Feb. 18.

There will be some familiar faces on the roster, but there will also be some familiar ones missing.

Two of the squad’s biggest names, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, are still without a team, and all-star outfielder Lorenzo Cain has a new home in Milwaukee.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore was tight-lipped when FOX4's Al Wallace asked him about Hosmer. All Moore would say is that when he went through security at KCI to fly to Surprise, he was hit with the same questions about whether Hosmer would return to KC. You can watch that conversation in the video below.

"I don't know," Moore said. "I really don't. We remain hopeful, we remain optimistic. We continue to do what we can, but at the end of the day there's only so much that we can do. Whatever happens, we wish Eric the best. Hopefully he'll be here in Kansas City, but we'll see."

The Royals though still have some star power. Catcher Salvador Perez made his fifth consecutive All-Star team on his way to setting career highs in home runs and RBIs (27/80) last season. He stopped for the FOX4 camera on his way into a meeting Wednesday and said hello to Kansas City. Watch that fun moment in the video below.

Alex Gordon added another Gold Glove to his trophy case and is primed to bounce back at the plate.

Whit Merrifield made his presence felt and established himself as the club’s starting second baseman and led the American League in stolen bases.

Manager Ned Yost says there are a few players on this year’s roster capable of breaking out in 2018 like Merrifield did in 2017.

“I’m excited to see Jorge Soler,” Royals Manager Ned Yost previously told FOX4. “He’s worked so hard this winter. I’m exited to see him…..That’s what I’m excited about.”

Click here for the Royals full spring training schedule. The first game is Saturday, Feb. 24 against the Dodgers.