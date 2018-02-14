Smoked Salmon Dip recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoked Salmon Dip

Makes 3 cups (2 tablespoons per serving)

1 - 16 oz. can pitted ripe olives, drained

8 green onions, chopped

1 - 14 ¾ oz. can pink salmon, drained, flaked and bones removed

2/3 cup light mayonnaise

8 drops of liquid smoke

Place olives and onions in a blender or food processor; process for about 15 seconds. Add salmon, mayonnaise and liquid smoke; process until dip reaches desired consistency. Chill. Serve with whole grain crackers and fresh vegetables.

Information information per serving: 86 calories, 8g fat (1g saturated fat), 8mg cholesterol, 285mg sodium, 2g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 3g protein