KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pam Palmer has been with FOX4 for 41 years! She's the face many FOX4 viewers first see when they enter our front doors. She's our receptionist-extraordinaire.

On Feb. 14th, we're celebrating her birthday, her retirement, and of course, on Valentine's Day, the love and compassion she has shown so many people through the years every day of the week.

Pam, we'll miss you so much!