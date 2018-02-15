Cooking the PERFECT Fried Egg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Use a well lubricated non-stick pan. Use low heat and take your time. Don’t poke and prod, it will loosen from the pan on its own. Season with salt. Flip close to the pan.

• Sunny side up – med-low heat, allow the white to completely set without cooking or clouding the yolk, basting with clarified butter.

• Over Easy - medium heat, allow the white to set on the bottom, flip and cook for 30 seconds.

• Over Medium – medium heat, allow the white to set on the bottom, flip and cook for 90 seconds to 2 minutes.

• Over Hard – have the pancakes!

Hash Browns

Ingredients

• 2 Large Idaho or Russet potatoes, washed and shredded

• ¼ yellow onion, grated

• ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt and pepper

• 1 tablespoon bacon fat or canola oil

Directions

Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium low heat for 5 minutes. While the pan is heating, grate the potatoes and onion into a bowl on the largest hole of a box grater. Place into water and rinse of all the starch. Place on a tea towel and squeeze out as much liquid as you can. Add the fat to the pan and scatter evenly with the potato mixture. Cook for 5 minutes without disturbing, season with salt and pepper. Decrease the heat to low, flip the potatoes, and cook for another 5 minutes. Serve immediately.