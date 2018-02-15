Danish practice helps you get cozy and really embrace the gray days of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It`s no secret that Kansas City has had its fair share of gray skies and cold days this winter, but if you knew there was a way to make those gloomy days more enjoyable, would you try it?

It centers around a Danish practice called, "hygge" and the concept of cozy. Watch the video above for FOX4 Karli Ritter's report that could help you embrace the final few weeks of winter.

"Kind of connecting with friends, being intentional about things," said Cindy Craig who embraces the practice. "Instead of just having a cup of tea you know you get that beautiful tea-cup and enjoy the tea in the tea-cup... So those things that maybe get forgotten in the busy times of life maybe focus more on making those connections and being more intentional about what you choose to do."