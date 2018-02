Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. — The first identified victim of the horrific shooting at a Florida high school was an assistant coach for the school's football team.

The shooter shot Aaron Feis, who was also a security guard at the school, as he shielding students from bullets.

The Marjory Stoneman Doughlas High School football team confirmed Feis' death early Thursday morning.

"He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the team said.