Kansas City is among the finalists to host NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs shared their excitement on their Twitter account Thursday afternoon, announcing that Kansas City is one of five finalists to host the NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020.

The Chiefs praised Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Sports Commission and City Manager Troy Schulte for their work on the joint bid. A final decision on both the 2019 and 2020 drafts will be made at the NFL’s meeting in May.

The other finalist cities include: Cleveland/Canton, Nashville, Denver and Las Vegas.