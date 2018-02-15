Kansas City man charged in wrong-way I-49 crash that killed married couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 29-year-old Kansas City man is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder related to a wrong-way crash on I-49 that killed a newlywed couple in November.

Ryan C. Humphrey, 31, and Laura E. Humphrey, 29, of Kansas City were on their way home from Harrisonville at about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2017, when they were hit and killed by a driver of a Chevrolet sedan who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-49 near I-435. The driver, identified as Preston Moore, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“They were still honeymooning. They had just gotten married; they were in the first year of bliss,” said D’Ann Zinn, a close family friend.

Family said the couple was together for almost eight years before getting married. The two were married on April Fool’s day, which family said speaks to what kind of sense of humor they had.

“Independently of each other they were absolutely amazing people, together they were unparalleled,” Zinn told FOX 4 on Saturday.

Zinn said Laura was a patient web services content producer for Children’s Mercy Hospital. They said she had a passion for theater and recently was cast as Dorothy in Wizard of Oz at Gladstone Theater in the park.

Family said the couple was excited for their future and had just purchased a home near the plaza.

Moore is also charged with two counts of DWI and one count of driving while on a suspended or revoked license. FOX4 has requested his mugshot.