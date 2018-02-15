KCK police investigating whether shooter acted in self defense during disturbance that left a 48-year-old man dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, as a possible case of self-defense.

Jarrod O’Donnell, 48, was killed late Saturday. His ex-fiancee, Misty Bartlett, says she was home with a friend and her 8-year-old son when O’Donnell shattered a sliding glass door and attacked her. The friend in the home eventually shot and killed O’Donnell, an act that Bartlett said was in self-defense.

Police Detective Cameron Morgan says initial information in the case points to a self-defense shooting, adding that O’Donnell died from multiple wounds to his abdomen. But he stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

Morgan says he believed O’Donnell had recently moved out of the house.