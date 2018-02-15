Man wanted for shooting leads law enforcement on chase, fires shots at vehicles & carjacks driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Law enforcement shot a man who led police on a chase late Wednesday.

Police say it was around 11:30 p.m. when Belton police tried to stop a shooting suspect's red Ford Explorer heading south on I-49.

Two troopers in that area put down stop sticks and flatted his tires. When the suspect's vehicle eventually stopped, the suspect got out and pointed a gun at himself before firing shots at passing cars.

Officials say one driver stopped and the suspect carjacked his white GMC Terrain and then headed north on I-49 into Raymore.

Troopers, a Cass County sheriff's deputy and Raymore police chased the suspect into Raymore where the suspect got out of the vehicle near North Dean Avenue and Lucy Webb.

Officials say the suspect then walked away from officers while pointing the gun at his head and also at officers.

Around 11:50 p.m., law enforcement shot the suspect.

The 27-year-old from Houston, Texas was taken to research hospital with serious injuries. He is wanted on two felony warrants in Jackson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.