‘Heinous attack’: Man who kidnapped & raped JoCo. deputy sentenced to more than 41 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Luth, 26, the man who pleaded guilty in December to the October 2016 kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to more than 41 years, or 495 months, in prison Thursday.

Police say Luth and Brady Newman-Caddell, 22, abducted the female deputy late Friday night, Oct. 7, 2016, outside of the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe as she was going to work. They were accused of forcing her into a blue Mazda 3 owned by Luth’s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.

The judge told Luth on Thursday that he deserves every single minute of his sentence. The district attorney said it was such a violent crime — he asked for double the usual penalty for the rape. He also read a statement from the victim who described the “hours of hell” in the backseat of the car. She says she felt dirty and ashamed after the attack. She struggled with nightmares and her trust in people, especially men, disappeared.

The victim said she wants closure and hopes to become and advocate for other victims. She added that she won’t let what happened to her break her while saying that “Luth picked the wrong person to be his last victim.”

Luth will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Luth and Newman-Caddell face another rape charge in Jackson County, where prosecutors say they assaulted a woman in February 2016. Prosecutors said that victim told Independence police that men broke into her apartment on Feb. 9, 2016, and covered her face with her pants as they raped her while her little girl slept next to her in bed.