New $60 million auto technology manufacturing plant will bring 300 new jobs to Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A leading auto technology manufacturer has picked Blue Springs for a new $60 million facility that will bring 300 new jobs to the area.

“The greater Kansas City area and Blue Springs are known as a source of excellence and manufacturing,” said Tony Sapienza with Faurecia. “That’s critical for us to find good quality candidates.“

In March, Faurecia plans to break ground on 30 acres north of Interstate 70 in Blue Springs and plans to go into operation by next fall.

The Blue Springs plant will make door panels, instrument panels and center consoles for cars.

“I think it will be a springboard for some other development in the area, that we’re going to have developed,” Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said. “And, matter of fact, I already got some calls from people, so I think it’s going to be an economic boom for the city of Blue Springs and its residents.”

Ross said the competition for the new plant has been fierce, with Blue Springs ultimately edging out Sedalia.

Faurecia officials said they plan to start hiring shortly. Anyone interested can apply for a position here.