Oak Grove student disciplined after allegedly making Snapchat threat referencing Florida school shooting

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A message went out to parents Thursday after a student allegedly sent an alarming message on Snapchat referencing the recent Florida school shooting.

The message to parents says Thursday morning before school started, a parent notified Oak Grove Middle School administrators of a Snapchat message about the shooting that killed 17 people on Wednesday.

School principal Tracy Kemp said the message was “inappropriate and alarming” but did not provide further details about what was allegedly said in the Snapchat message.

Before classes started, administrators located the student involved and conducted an investigation, Kemp said. Oak Grove Police were also involved.

The student has been disciplined in accordance with the school district’s policy, the principal said.

“We consider the safety of our students a top priority,” Kemp said. “We are grateful that a parent reported this immediately.”