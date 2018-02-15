Shawnee Mission East student injured in scary crash has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say the Shawnee Mission East student who had been clinging to life after a terrible crash in Prairie Village last week has died from his injuries.

Friends came together Wednesday night at Loose Park, knowing they might have to say goodbye soon to Alex Carney.

His family had planned to remove the teen from life support Wednesday. He died later that night. A family spokesperson shared online that doctors indicated Carney's brain damage was too severe to live.

Carney's father and sister spoke to the big crowd at the vigil, saying they are working to donate the teen's organs to help others.

"Alex isn't done yet," Carney's father said.

Carney was riding in a friend's car when it slammed into a tree on Cherokee Drive near West 71st Street. Another passenger was badly injured but is expected to recover. The driver wasn't hurt.

Prairie Village police said speed was a factor in the severity of the crash but it remains under investigation. The district attorney will be reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.