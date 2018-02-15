Student brings unloaded gun to Lee’s Summit North High School, administrators say

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A student brought an unloaded gun to a Lee’s Summit school Thursday, school officials say.

In a letter to parents, Lee’s Summit School District administrators said they received an anonymous tip Thursday afternoon via the SafeSchools Alert website that a student might have brought a gun to Lee’s Summit North High School.

Administrators and the school’s resource officer made contact with the student, who turned over the gun. District officials said the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any ammunition.

Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said two juvenile suspects were taken into custody as part of the department’s investigation.

The district said it is working with Lee’s Summit Police to investigate the incident, but it appears “the student did not have any intention to threaten or harm others.”

The student is going through school disciplinary processes, the district said in the letter, but because of student confidentiality, officials can’t share any additional information about the discipline.

“I want to praise the individual who submitted the anonymous tip, our assistant principals and our school resource officer for their handling of this situation,” Lee’s Summit North Principal Jeff Meisenheimer said in the letter to parents. “The process worked in keeping our students safe.”