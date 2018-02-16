School in Washington state on lockdown due to gunfire on campus

DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

Police armed with heavy weaponry swarmed Highline College in the city of Des Moines Friday morning after the reports of shots. Students were told to shelter in place as police searched the campus.

About an hour after the initial report, the South King Fire agency tweeted it knew of “no known” victims.

Police say they are trying to determine whether shots were fired.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.

SWAT team officers carrying guns were seen on video walking around one of the school’s parking lots.

The college posted to their Facebook page just after 11 a.m. CT, “This is not a drill. Close doors, close windows. Police are responding to campus. Do not come to campus if you are on your way. More details to come.”

Another post from just before 11:30 a.m. CT warned student to remain in lockdown position as police evacuate buildings.

A tweet from the South King Fire Department just before noon CT said at this time there are no known victims.

Renton police officers, along with other agencies are on the scene. Renton police tweeted around 11:40 CT that the incident is still unconfirmed, but the college encouraged students just before 1 p.m. CT to remain on lockdown. They also said all classes for Friday have been canceled.

There are few details. FOX4 will update this story as new information comes in.