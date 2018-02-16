Atchison County Community Schools on precautionary lockdown as sheriff’s office investigates threat

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. — Atchison County Community Schools are placed on lockdown Friday after receiving a threat.

“We have no reason to believe that there is imminent danger to anyone and this is for precautionary reasons only,” Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they decided to place the schools on a precautionary lockdown until they can complete a thorough investigation.

“To ensure the safety of all of the students and staff, USD 377 and the Sheriff’s Office agreed that a lockdown status of the district was in the best interest of everyone,” the sheriff’s office said.