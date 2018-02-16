Baked Kale Chips

Ingredients:

1 bunch kale

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon salt

Cayenne pepper (optional)

 Servings: 4 to 6

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Peel kale leaves away from thick stems and cut or tear leaves into equal “chip-size” pieces approximately three inch by three by three inch).
  3. Mix kale pieces, garlic, salt and olive oil into a bowl and massage together with hands. Spread kale chips evenly in one layer onto baking sheets.
  4. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Ovens may vary in their baking time. Move kale around on the baking sheet every 3 to 4 minutes to prevent burning and sticking. Bake until kale is slightly crisp around the edges.