Baked Kale Chips

Ingredients:
1 bunch kale
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
½ teaspoon salt
Cayenne pepper (optional)
Servings: 4 to 6
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Peel kale leaves away from thick stems and cut or tear leaves into equal “chip-size” pieces approximately three inch by three by three inch).
- Mix kale pieces, garlic, salt and olive oil into a bowl and massage together with hands. Spread kale chips evenly in one layer onto baking sheets.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Ovens may vary in their baking time. Move kale around on the baking sheet every 3 to 4 minutes to prevent burning and sticking. Bake until kale is slightly crisp around the edges.