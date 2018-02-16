Chat with the Stars: Sci-fi thriller ‘Annihilation’ captivates the stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Tessa Thompson wasn't a huge sci-fi fan, but found an incredible book that she devoured. Still, she wasn't impressed with sci-fi film. Now she's in one. FOX4's Shawn Edwards sat down with Thompson and Gina Rodriguez, who said she loved the imagination and the playground created in their new film, Annihilation, also starring Natalie Portman.