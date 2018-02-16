Former FBI agents from metro saddened to hear agency didn’t investigate tip on Florida shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- The stunning news that the FBI didn't investigate a tip about Florida school shooting suspect Nicholas Cruz has not only shocked citizens they're supposed to protect but also those inside the agency.

“I am saddened by this revelation,” former FBI Agent Jeff Lanza said.

A caller to the FBI tip line reported Cruz had weapons, wanted to kill people, had been acting strange, even pointed out a social media post where Cruz said he wanted to become a professional school shooter.

The tip was never communicated to the Miami FBI field office.

“If violence is imminent, certainly could be prevented, then steps should be taken to try and prevent it,” Lanza said of normal FBI protocol.

After determining a tip is credible, the FBI investigates, including in most cases, interviewing the suspect -- which, even in the case with Cruz, may not have stopped his attack.

“We have seen this before the FBI interviewed Tsarnaev, the Boston bomber, the marathon bomber once before. They interviewed Mateen the Orlando shooter I think twice before,” retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman said. “And the problem there is that just believing someone might do something does not give them the power to do something.”

Tabman was the special agent in charge of a similar massacre at Red Lake High School in Minnesota.

“We had 10 people killed in this small community,” Tabman said. “The first thing I had to do before I spoke to the press was meet with those families. I was nervous because I could not imagine what it was going to be like and to this day, when I think about meeting with them, as I talk to you now, I have chills in my body.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency is investigating how this mistake happened to avoid this type of tragedy in the future.