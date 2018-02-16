× Heavy metal church bell somehow stolen from Independence church

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A church bell that dates back to 1912 was somehow stolen from the grounds of an Independence church, perplexing church members and leaders who know just how heavy it is.

The bell was removed purposely from the roof of Mt. Washington Baptist Church, 9623 E Independence Ave., when the roof was being replaced, but now it has been removed from the church property by someone it doesn’t belong to.

“The thing weighs a ton and would require more than two people to lift it with some sort of crane,” said one of the members, who posted a picture of the stolen bell on Stolen KC’s Facebook page.

Brandon Marler says the church is filing a police report with the Independence Police Dept. Marler says the bell was taken sometime between 7 p.m, on Thursday and noon on Friday. Look for more on this story on FOX 4 newscasts. Call police if you saw or know anything about the bell. Download the FOX4 KC app to be alerted if/when it is recovered.

