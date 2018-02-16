“I don’t know what I do next”: Father of girl killed during Florida h.s. shooting says he’s broken

PARKLAND, Fla. — Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night for the 17 people killed at a south Florida high school Wednesday.
Thousands of mourners attend a candlelight vigil for victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018.
A former student, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire at the Florida high school leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
At the vigil all of the Stoneman Douglas High School victim’s names were read aloud. There were 14 students and three faculty members killed.
Many wore the school’s colors and brought flowers, signs and candles.
Fred Guttenberg spoke of his last moments with his daughter, Jaime.
“I sent her to school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe. My job is to protect my children, and I sent my kid to school. In the morning, sometimes, things get so crazy, she runs out behind, and she’s like, I got to go dad. Bye. And I don’t always get to say I love you. I don’t remember if I said that to Jaime yesterday morning,” Guttenberg said emotionally. “Jaime was such a special kids. All of the kids here are. What’s unfathomable is Jaime took a bullet and is dead. I don’t know what I do next. My wife is home. We are broken.”
Fred Guttenberg and his daughter, Jaime.
Below are images from the emotional night. The alleged shooter faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.
PARKLAND, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Former Douglas student, Rachelle Borges sits near a candlelit cross during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday, at Pine Trail Park, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Yesterday Police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people at the high school. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mourners grieve as they await the start of a candlelight vigil for victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018.
Thousands of mourners attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018.
Mourners react during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018.
