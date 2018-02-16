Independence Center gets new owner planning to ‘reinvigorate’ shopping mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence Center got a brand new owner Friday afternoon.

Last year, the previous owner of the mall, Simon Property Group, defaulted on a $200 million loan. Friday, the mall officially hit foreclosure sale status and was scooped up fast.

California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners is now officially the owner of the eastern Jackson County mall.

In a statement, Pacific Retail said it has plans to "reinvigorate" Independence Center, which has been in the community since 1974.

Pacific Retail said its first steps include hiring new full-time staff and coordinating program to enhance leasing and community programs.

"We plan to bring back community engagement events and focus on leasing and localization to increase occupancy and attract the best mix of tenants to the space," Najla Kayyem, senior vice president of marketing for Pacific Retail, said in the statement.

The company said all of more than 120 stores at the mall should rest assured that it's committed to the property being successful.

The final purchase price of the property has not been disclosed yet, but the ownership change is effective immediately.