Kansas City man charged with kidnapping after causing police standoff at Argosy Casino hotel

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with kidnapping after causing a police standoff at Argosy Casino, officials say.

Bobby Jo Dennison, 44, allegedly barricaded himself in a hotel room at the casino Thursday night and threatened to cut a hostage’s throat, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Dennison has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Court documents say Riverside police were patrolling Argosy’s parking lot just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday when they discovered a rental vehicle hadn’t been returned to Kansas City International Airport when it was due.

Officers continued watching the vehicle until a driver left in it. Then officers engaged in a pursuit, according to court documents, but ended it when the driver went across the state line to Kansas.

Investigators later determined the occupants in the vehicle had come out of a room at Argosy. Dennison allegedly rented the room with another person.

Police also determined that Dennison had four outstanding warrants in Wyandotte County and Kansas City.

Later that night, court documents say police knocked on the door to that hotel room. A woman came out of the room in question and said Dennison was in the room with another woman, who police later learned he had been dating.

Officers tried to enter the room with a key card but couldn’t get in because the door was allegedly being blocked on the other side. According to court documents, officers heard the woman being assaulted in the room.

Again, officers tried to get in the room, but police say that Dennison allegedly said, “Don’t open the door. I have a hostage. I have a hostage. I have a hostage.”

Hotel staff evacuated guests on the floor, and SWAT was called to the scene, police said in court documents.

The woman in the room called for help. Again, officers tried to enter the room. According to court records, Dennison allegedly threatened to cut the woman’s throat, demanded a car to leave with the woman and said he had a gun.

The woman later told police that Dennison allegedly threatened to cut off her fingers and toes if he didn’t get what he wanted.

Hours later, around 1:30 a.m., SWAT officers were able to enter the room where they took Dennison into custody. The woman’s hand was injured after Dennison allegedly grabbed her, but otherwise, she was physically unharmed.

Dennison is being held in the Platte County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.