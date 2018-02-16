Movie reviews: Look at these descriptions of “Black Panther”

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- One of the most highly anticipated movies in years finally hits the big screen. Shawn and Russ let us know if "Black Panther" is worth your time and money.

1) BLACK PANTHER (PG-13)

Walt Disney

RUSS

Marvel’s superhero “Black Panther” finally gets his proper feature-length movie introduction and it’s a rousing, involving adventure. The fact that most of the folks in front of and behind the camera are black makes it all the more compelling.

SHAWN

“Black Panther” as a movie is exceptional stuff. It’s one of the best of the 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a cultural touchstone “Black Panther” is beyond monumental. It’s transformative, fresh and a game-changer. Finally Africa is cool. And while this film positively celebrates African culture with amazing zeal it doesn’t necessarily wipe away the more than one hundred years of negativity Hollywood has portrayed when it comes to Africa but it comes close.

RUSS

The cast is solid, the story has interesting social implications and Ryan Coogler displays a deft hand as director. While it runs a bit too long for its own good, “Black Panther” is a worthy addition that enriches the Marvel Universe.

SHAWN

“Black Panther” is arguably the best written comic book movie ever. The script is punctuated with real political insightfulness. And it features the most complex villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Michael B. Jordan is a revelation actually out-shining Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Overall, “Black Panther” is bold, it’s imagery powerful and best of all it is unapologetically black.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Shawn and Russ as the question: What's your favorite Marvel movie?

2) EARLY MAN (PG)

Lionsgate

RUSS

“Early Man” is the latest stop-motion animated farce from Aardman, the folks behind Wallace and Gromit. It purports to relate the origins of soccer, pitting cavemen against the Bronze Agers. It’s all very silly, but good fun for the junior soccer set.

SHAWN

Silly and juvenile.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LIVERPOOL(R)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

The final days of Oscar-winning actress Gloria Graham provide the background for the low-key drama “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.” Annette Bening and Jamie Bell star in this story of a May-December romance between Graham and a young and struggling British actor. The story only scratches the surface of Graham’s fascinating life, but the actors it worth a look.

SHAWN

Annette Bening is great. But the story falls flat.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: "Samson"is a faith-based production tells the ancient story of the Bible's strongman. “The Scent of Rain & Lightning” is a contemporary Western drama that was an award winner at last year’s Kansas City FilmFest. “The Female Brain” is a comedy about modern romance written and directed by standup comic Whitney Cummings. “Golden Exits” is a drama about a young Australian girl whose arrival upends the lives of folks from two Brooklyn families. Emily Browning and Jason Schwartzman star. “Poop Talk” is a documentary featuring a number of comics telling funny stories about poop.