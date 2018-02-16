New program puts urban Kansas City pastors in pools for swimming lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pastors at urban Kansas City churches are taking a leap of faith Saturday and getting in the water. That's because they can't swim.

Rev. Brian Goines has performed plenty of baptisms at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, but when asked if he could swim, he responded, "like a rock."

He said he never learned, mostly because he wasn't exposed to swimming growing up not far from Kansas City's Southeast Community Center.

It's something that's affected the father of eight throughout his life. He said his own kids have mostly learned how not to drown.

"We did a men's retreat, and we got out on the Sea-Doos, but I couldn't get out because I'm like, 'I can't swim. I'm not putting on a life jacket. I'm not trusting you like that,'" Goines said.

Saturday he'll get in the pool for the first time at Southeast, as part of Kansas City Parks and Recreation's first ever "Pastors in the Pool" program.

"For people to know more about water and respect it, it's incredibly fun, but it`s incredibly dangerous," said David Darmitzel, facilitator for the Kansas City Urban Aquatics Council. "It's just one of those things you have to learn to be around."

The organization has been trying to come up with ways to get more people in the urban core in the water. They're asking pastors to take the plunge so they can spread messages about overcoming their fears to their congregations.

"Just getting people to be comfortable in the water and around the water, we see it as another part of the ministry," Goines said.

"It's breaking barriers," Darmitzel said. "It's a small thing, but it's a huge thing. To see one kid do it and see another kid do it, it just opens up all kinds of possibilities."

The program will last six weeks, ending with a Good Friday underwater Easter Egg Hunt. Pastors are encouraged to ask their congregations to join them.

Class schedules and locations can be accessed by going to KCwatersafe.org. Contact David Darmitzel at 816-807-7134 or david.darmitzel@gmail.com for more information.