Play ball! Royals Drew Butera plays fetch with dogs at Spring Training in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Royals Spring Training went to the dogs! Well, Drew Butera's dogs, at least.

The Royals catcher's fiance decided Butera needed some time with their dogs Thursday afternoon while in Surprise for Spring Training.

She showed up with their 11-year-old Schnauzer named Cash and their four-year-old Airedale named Ziggy.

"These are our babies," Hilary Turner said. "I wouldn't go anywhere without them."

Butera played a bit of fetch with the dogs on a break from training.

"Cash loves to play tennis all day, every day," Turner said, "and Ziggy loves to eat and will take snacks from anyone and drinks lots of water."