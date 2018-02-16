Watch: 93-year-old woman gets giggles while performing dance routine

PIERRE, S.D. — Going to the gym doesn’t always have to be dreadful–just ask the two women in a video capturing the attention of social media users everywhere.

Joana Zanin shared a video Wednesday of her mother and one of the women she trains. The woman, who is 93, giggles through the entire workout.

“Her laugh and smile makes her young,” Zanin captioned the video.

The two have a coordinated routine in the video as they move their arms and legs to an upbeat song.

By Friday morning the one minute and 42 second video had nearly six million views.

My mom trains this 93 year old and it’s the cutest thing ever. Her laugh and smile makes her young #blessed pic.twitter.com/oeRWylrLV4 — jo (@joana_zanin10) February 15, 2018