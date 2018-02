KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is in critical condition Friday after being shot inside a duplex near East 59th Street and Bellefontaine, police say.

Kansas City police said officers got the 911 call around 4 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the injured woman lying on the floor inside the duplex.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a suspect yet.