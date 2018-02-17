Eric Hosmer leaves KC for 8-year deal with Padres

It’s a done deal. Eric Hosmer will not be a Royal next year.

The first baseman will be leaving Kansas City for the sunny shores of San Diego. Hosmer has signed an 8-year deal with the Padres, according to multiple sources.

The 28-year-old entered free agency at the end of last season, along with other Royals icons Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alicides Escobar. Cain has already signed a five-year deal with Milwaukee while Escobar has signed back on with the Royals for at least one more year. Moustakas’s future is still up in the air.

John Morosi of MLB.com reported Hosmer received an eight-year deal with an opt-out clause after the fifth season. Further details of the contract were not immediately available.

Hosmer finished 2017 hitting .318, with a .385 on-base percentage — both career highs. He also notched 25 home runs for the second season in a row.

He has won four Gold Gloves in his seven seasons with the Royals and was an All-Star in 2016.