Firefighters discover body in burned home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters have found a body outside of a burning home in Kansas City.

They were called out to a home at 41st and Garfield just after 7:00 Saturday morning. Firefighters found the man’s body after putting out the fire.

Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name, how they died, how the fire started, or any word about possible suspects. The house was boarded up at the time.

If you can help investigators in this case, call the Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS or send your tip here.